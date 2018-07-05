Thailand cave rescue: What are the options?
Thailand cave rescue: What are the options?

Bill Whitehouse from the British Cave Rescue Council explains how the 12 Thai boys and their coach might be rescued.

They have been trapped in a cave for 13 days.

  • 05 Jul 2018
