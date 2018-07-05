Chilean miner's message to Thai cave boys

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thai cave rescue: Chilean miner's message to trapped boys
Mario Sepulveda was one of 33 men rescued from a mine in Chile in 2010.
He has now sent a message of encouragement to the 12 boys and their coach trapped in a cave in Thailand.
-
05 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-44720617/thai-cave-rescue-chilean-miner-s-message-to-trapped-boysRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window