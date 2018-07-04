29 dead after ferry capsizes
At least 29 people have drowned after a passenger ferry capsized in Indonesia.

69 people were rescued from the boat, while 40 are still missing, authorities say .

The boat hit bad weather a few hundred metres away from Sulawesi Island.

