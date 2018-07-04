The villages UN investigators can't visit

Video

Nearly 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled last year's brutal military crackdown in the northern Rakhine province of Myanmar.

Hundreds of villages were burnt to the ground, and there was widespread rape and murder.

The UN described the campaign as "ethnic cleansing", though Myanmar's military says it is fighting Rohingya militants and denies targeting civilians.

The country has refused to allow access to UN investigators, but officials recently took a group of journalists to Rakhine on a tightly-controlled visit.

BBC Myanmar Correspondent Nick Beake joined the trip.