Genome mapping and the future of the NHS

NHS future: Why genome mapping could be good news
Technology is changing health care in a myriad of different ways, and within that, genome mapping is potentially revolutionary.
One consequence of that, is it arguably makes a stronger case for the NHS than there has ever been.
Here the former chief executive of the NHS, in England, Sir David Nicholson, sets out his argument why.
Watch Newsnight weeknights 22:30 BBC Two.
03 Jul 2018
