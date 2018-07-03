Media player
Thailand cave rescue: 'None of them can swim or dive'
Ben Reymenants, who is assisting with the rescue mission in Thailand of the 12 young boys and their football coach, told Newsnight the group could remain in the cave for several more weeks or months depending on the complexity of the rescue.
03 Jul 2018
