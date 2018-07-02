The challenge of getting the boys out
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thailand cave rescue: The challenge of getting the boys out

All 12 boys and their football coach have been found alive after nine days missing in caves in Thailand, the regional governor says.

Jonathan Head reports from Chiang Rai on the next obstacles the rescuers will face.

  • 02 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Thai rescuers continue cave search