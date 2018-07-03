Media player
The Korean innovator harnessing river power
Hyerin Park is a South Korean entrepreneur. Her last project, to generate energy from the tides, ended in debt as she failed to gain permission to integrate to the electricity grid. But she's back with another idea to tackle the problem of making renewable energy that could revolutionise how communities are powered.
03 Jul 2018
