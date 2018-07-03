Media player
Can a 1990's rock song bridge the Hong Kong-China divide?
In 1993, Hong Kong rock band Beyond released the song Boundless Oceans Vast Skies.
The song has since become a Hong Kong protest anthem against mainland China - but can it also bridge the divide?
03 Jul 2018
