Thai cave rescue: A country in prayer
Last Saturday, 12 young boys went to explore a cave with their coach after football practice in northern Thailand.
Their bikes were found abandoned at the entrance. Shortly afterwards, heavy rain sent torrents of water through the cave.
Over the past week, rescuers have been mounting an increasingly desperate search, in the hope the group are alive deep inside the cave but trapped by floodwaters.
30 Jun 2018
