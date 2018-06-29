Uzbekistan's hidden shrines

Video

Uzbekistan - the most populous country in Central Asia is, is sometimes called the 'country of a hundred shrines' or the 'second Mecca'. It is home to hundreds of well-preserved mosques, madrassas, bazaars and mausoleums, dating largely from the 9th to the 17th centuries, almost untarnished by the time.

Once part of the Soviet Union, all religious worship was repressed, but since 2016 a new government has been encouraging its people to reclaim their sacred heritage.

Now, local Muslims as well as tourists of all faiths from around the world can come to pray at these shrines once more.

Photo: Getty Images