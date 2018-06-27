Soldiers search for Thai cave missing boys

Media player
Thai cave search: Soldiers help rescue teams
Soldiers are helping in the search for 12 teenage boys and their football coach who disappeared into a cave network in Thailand.
Professional divers are trying to find the group but high water and mud in the narrow passages have driven them back. Jonathan Head has been with the search teams.
27 Jun 2018
