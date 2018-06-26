'Real concern' for Thai cave teens
Video

Thailand cave rescue: 'Real concern' for trapped teens

There is real concern for a group of footballers and their coach trapped in a cave in Thailand for three days after heavy rain caused flooding.

Jonathan Head reports from the mouth of the Tham Luang cave, where volunteers with caving experience are joining the military-led rescue.

