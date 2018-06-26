'Real concern' for Thai cave teens

Media player
Thailand cave rescue: 'Real concern' for trapped teens
There is real concern for a group of footballers and their coach trapped in a cave in Thailand for three days after heavy rain caused flooding.
Jonathan Head reports from the mouth of the Tham Luang cave, where volunteers with caving experience are joining the military-led rescue.
26 Jun 2018
