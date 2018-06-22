Media player
‘How a bus saved my life’: Life as a widow in Pakistan
Asia, a widow in Pakistan, broke gender stereotypes by becoming a female bus driver.
Widows in Pakistan are often isolated and seen as bad omens.
But a micro finance project has helped some turn their lives around.
Video produced by Daniel South and Haider Saleem
