‘How a bus saved my life’
Video

‘How a bus saved my life’: Life as a widow in Pakistan

Asia, a widow in Pakistan, broke gender stereotypes by becoming a female bus driver.

Widows in Pakistan are often isolated and seen as bad omens.

But a micro finance project has helped some turn their lives around.

Video produced by Daniel South and Haider Saleem

  • 22 Jun 2018
