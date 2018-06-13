Ousted Filipina chief justice speaks out

Video

President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs in the Philippines has cost thousands of lives. His human rights record has attracted international condemnation and prompted charges of authoritarianism. Yet he has an approval rating unheard of in most democracies.

In May 2018, lawyer and judge Maria Lourdes Sereno was voted out of her position as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the Philippines by her fellow justices - a vote which she believes was unconstitutional.

So was her removal a victory against official corruption or a devastating Duterte-inspired blow to democracy? And what will she do next? She talks to the BBC's Stephen Sackur.

