Video

Malaysia’s former deputy prime minister, Anwar Ibrahim, jailed for sodomy three years ago, walked free from prison in May after receiving a royal pardon.

That was initiated by the new prime minister under whom he was first sent to prison - Mahathir Mohamad.

Ninety-two-year-old Mr Mahathir was elected on a promise to release his long-time rival and has pledged to hand over power within two years.

The BBC's Lyse Doucet asked Mr Anwar whether he trusted Mr Mahathir.