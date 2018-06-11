Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim on Mahathir: 'We have to move on'
Malaysia’s former deputy prime minister, Anwar Ibrahim, jailed for sodomy three years ago, walked free from prison in May after receiving a royal pardon.
That was initiated by the new prime minister under whom he was first sent to prison - Mahathir Mohamad.
Ninety-two-year-old Mr Mahathir was elected on a promise to release his long-time rival and has pledged to hand over power within two years.
The BBC's Lyse Doucet asked Mr Anwar whether he trusted Mr Mahathir.
-
11 Jun 2018