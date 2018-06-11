North Koreans learn of Trump summit

Media player
North Korea state TV reports on Trump Kim summit
North Korean state television is now reporting that the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, is to meet US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
It may seem late, but actually Mr Kim's activities are usually not reported on until he is safely back in North Korea.
11 Jun 2018
