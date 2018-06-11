Media player
The North Korean spy who wants to go home
Kim Young-sik is a former North Korean spy captured in the South, while Yang Soon-gil is a South Korean accused of espionage after a trip to Pyongyang. They tell the BBC why they want to go back to North Korea.
Video by Hosu Lee.
11 Jun 2018
