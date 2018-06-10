Vietnam protesters oppose business zones

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Vietnam protest: Demonstrators object to economic zones
Rare protests have broken out across cities in Vietnam objecting to a new economic bill which would give foreign companies the right to lease Vietnamese land.
-
10 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-44430265/vietnam-protest-demonstrators-object-to-economic-zonesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window