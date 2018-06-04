Can Khan bridge Pakistan's wealth gap?

Video

The National Assembly in Pakistan has been dissolved ahead of the general election in July 2018 and much attention is focused on former international cricket star Imran Khan, Chairman of the Movement for Justice Party.

In the last elections in 2013, Khan's party came third but can he make it to the position of Prime Minister this time round? Is he the right person to steer Pakistan given criticisms about his performance? He tells BBC HARDtalk's Zeinab Badawi why he thinks his party can make a difference.

