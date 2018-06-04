Duterte worker kiss sparks outrage
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has drawn criticism for kissing an overseas Filipina worker on the lips during a live event.

Mr Duterte was speaking to a crowd in South Korea when he called the woman on stage then convinced her to kiss him.

