‘I lost my leg to diabetes’

Pakistan's soaring rates of 'diabetic foot'
Around 150,000 to 200,000 Pakistanis lose a limb due to complications from diabetes every year, according to estimates.
The vast majority of amputations can be prevented through early treatment, but poor healthcare and a lack of awareness means that for many in Pakistan, it's not possible to save the leg.
05 Jun 2018
