Prepping for Trump and Kim
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US-North Korea: Preparations in Singapore for summit

Donald Trump's summit with Kim Jong-un in Singapore on 12 June is back on.

Karishma Vaswami reports on the preparations in the country.

Filming by Vince Sia. Produced and edited by Christine Hah.

  • 02 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Trump: ‘It’s a get-to-know-you situation’