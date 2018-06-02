Prepping for Trump and Kim

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US-North Korea: Preparations in Singapore for summit
Donald Trump's summit with Kim Jong-un in Singapore on 12 June is back on.
Karishma Vaswami reports on the preparations in the country.
Filming by Vince Sia. Produced and edited by Christine Hah.
-
02 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-44341540/us-north-korea-preparations-in-singapore-for-summitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window