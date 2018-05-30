Video

Simon Ostrovsky, a friend of Arkady Babchenko, told BBC Radio 5 live that he feels anger and relief in equal measure after discovering the Russian journalist is alive and well.

Mr. Babchenko turned up at a news conference less than 24 hours after it was reported that he’d been shot dead in Kiev.

Ukraine said it staged the fake murder as part of a sting operation to foil a Russian assassination plot.

Mr. Ostrovsky said: “From being incredibly gloomy and sad yesterday to frankly anger today, that we’ve all been hoodwinked and made to believe our friend died.

“It’s a very confusing time.”

This clip is originally from 5 live Drive on 30 May 2018.