Koreas summit: The Movie
Koreas summit: Seoul releases 'movie' of Kim meeting

South Korea has released a Hollywood-style video of the meeting between its President Moon Jae-in and the North's Kim Jong-un in the demilitarised zone on the border between the two countries.

The slickly produced, minute-long film shows the two leaders meeting, warmly shaking hands, holding talks and embracing as they part - all to a stirring soundtrack.

  • 26 May 2018
