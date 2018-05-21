The nuclear word Trump and Kim can't agree on
Denuclearisation: The word Trump and Kim can't agree on

If Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un do meet, there's only one thing they'll talk about - denuclearisation. Trouble is, they have very different ideas on what that means.

Animation by Davies Surya. Script by Tessa Wong and Subin Kim of BBC Korean.

  • 21 May 2018
