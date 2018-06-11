e-Jeepney: Manila's iconic vehicle reimagined

Video

Jeepneys are part of the backbone of the Manila’s public transport.

The design is based on US Jeeps that were abandoned and repurposed after World War II.

Some of the most polluting vehicles are being replaced by cleaner models - sparking protests from drivers who fear that despite schemes to help them, many will not be able to afford to replace their current vehicle.

The BBC Travel Show’s Mike Corey takes Jeepney driver Nel Dominisac to see what the new vehicles look like.