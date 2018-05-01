Meet Bhutan's wholesome rapper
Kezang Dorji: How Eminem inspired Bhutan's star rapper

Kezang Dorji, 28, rose from a poor background to become one of Bhutan's most loved rappers.

He was inspired by Eminem growing up - and raps about the dangers of alcoholism and substance abuse.

Producer: Anbarasan Ethirajan

Camera: Choling

