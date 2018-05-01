Media player
Kezang Dorji: How Eminem inspired Bhutan's star rapper
Kezang Dorji, 28, rose from a poor background to become one of Bhutan's most loved rappers.
He was inspired by Eminem growing up - and raps about the dangers of alcoholism and substance abuse.
Producer: Anbarasan Ethirajan
Camera: Choling
