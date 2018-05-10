How to talk to North Korea

Media player
Donald Trump's unconventional diplomatic approach appears to be taking shape, with a summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un slated for 12 June in Singapore.
But the risks and rewards of Trump's bombastic approach are acute. Three North Korean experts offer some practical and profound advice on a future summit between the two leaders.
