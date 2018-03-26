#MeToo: 'It was a fight I had to do'
Video

#MeToo in South Korea: 'It was a fight that I had to do'

Lee Eun-eui took on the corporate giant Samsung Electro Mechanics after they failed to listen to her claims of sexual abuse.

She spoke to the BBC about winning the lawsuit against the company.

