Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is this the longest-lasting rainbow ever?
Taiwan's Chinese Culture University says the phenomenon, which is said to have lasted for almost nine hours, breaks the record held by the UK.
-
04 Dec 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window