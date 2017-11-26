Bali volcano ash disrupts flights
Bali's Mount Agung sent a thick plume 4,000m into the sky

Some flights were cancelled after Bali's Mount Agung emitted a thick plume of gas and ash which reached 4,000m (13,100 feet).

The volcano has been rumbling for months and thousands of locals remain in temporary shelters.

