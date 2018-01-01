Baby born while mother fled Myanmar
Rohingya refugees: Baby born while fleeing Myanmar

Conceived in their homeland Myanmar but born as a refugee in Bangladesh, many children were in their mothers’ womb as they made a tough journey to Bangladesh, to save their lives from alleged attacks by army and Buddhist mobs.

BBC’s Neha Sharma and Shalu Yadav met one of the newborns in Kutupalong refugee camp.

First broadcast 22 September 2017.

