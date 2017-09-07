From the streets to education in Karachi

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Children of Karachi: From the streets to education
A businesswoman in Pakistan has started a school just opposite a shrine where many "street children" who are vulnerable live and work.
Children are provided with free lunch and school clothes, and even some money, to make up for what they could have earned.
-
07 Sep 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window