Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
India celebrates 70 years of independence
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led celebrations as the country marks 70 years since independence.
In a ceremony at the Red Fort in Delhi, he praised India's progress since British rule ended in 1947.
-
15 Aug 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window