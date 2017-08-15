India celebrates 70 years of independence
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

India celebrates 70 years of independence

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led celebrations as the country marks 70 years since independence.

In a ceremony at the Red Fort in Delhi, he praised India's progress since British rule ended in 1947.

  • 15 Aug 2017
Go to next video: 'I killed a man' during Partition