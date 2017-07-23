Taoists march through Taipei
Taoists march through Taipei to oppose incense curbs

More than 10,000 Taoist people have marched in the Taiwanese capital against government attempts to limit the burning of incense and paper money during religious ceremonies.

The government has been pushing to end the practices, along with the lighting of firecrackers, to fight pollution.

