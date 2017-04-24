Media player
Bend It Like Granny
Nanammal is 98 years old and an expert yoga instructor from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.
But it's not just her - her entire family are yoga practitioners, including her children and grandchildren.
Produced and edited by Varun Nayar
Find out how you can get into Yoga with the BBC Get Inspired guide.
