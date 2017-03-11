What really happened in US raid on Yemen?
Video

Journalist returns from village raided by US Navy Seals

In late January US Navy Seals raided a Yemeni village in what was the Trump administration's first counter-terrorism operation.

One navy seal and a number of Yemeni civilians were killed.

US President Donald Trump said the mission was "highly successful".

Journalist Iona Craig travelled to the village to get their version of events.

(Photo: Children in the rubble of houses in the village of al Ghayil, Yemen Credit: Iona Craig/The Intercept/Pulitzer Center)

  • 11 Mar 2017