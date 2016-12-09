Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Park Geun-hye: A long but difficult life in politics
South Korea's parliament has voted to impeach President Park Geun-hye over a corruption scandal centred around an old friend, Choi Soon-sil.
If the Constitutional Court ratifies the decision, it will be an ignominious end to a long but sometimes tragic life in politics.
-
09 Dec 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-38263330/park-geun-hye-a-long-but-difficult-life-in-politicsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window