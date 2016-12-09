Korea President's life in politics
Park Geun-hye: A long but difficult life in politics

South Korea's parliament has voted to impeach President Park Geun-hye over a corruption scandal centred around an old friend, Choi Soon-sil.

If the Constitutional Court ratifies the decision, it will be an ignominious end to a long but sometimes tragic life in politics.

