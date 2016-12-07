Cars crushed by Indonesia quake

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Indonesia earthquake: Cars crushed by buildings
This video has been removed for right reasons
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has hit Indonesia, destroying buildings and leaving at least 24 dead.
-
07 Dec 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window