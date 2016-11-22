Media player
Japan tsunami waves push river upstream
Tsunami waves surged up the Sunaoshi River in Tagajo following an earthquake,
The quake struck near Fukushima at about 06:00 local time (21:00 GMT Monday), triggering initial warnings of 3m (9.8ft) high waves. The waves which eventually hit the coast were much smaller.
22 Nov 2016
