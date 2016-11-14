Presenter stays calm as quake hits on air

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New Zealand quake: Calm presenter guides listeners as quake hits
Radio New Zealand presenter Vicki McKay stays calm as an earthquake hits while she is on air.
-
14 Nov 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-37979575/new-zealand-quake-calm-presenter-guides-listeners-as-quake-hitsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window