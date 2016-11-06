'Children are prisoners behind their masks'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Delhi smog: 'Children are prisoners behind their masks'

Delhi residents held a protest in the Indian capital to draw attention to the city's soaring air pollution.

The chief minister has shut all schools in the city for three days as its citizens struggle with choking smog.

  • 06 Nov 2016
Go to next video: Crop-burning adds to Delhi smog