Since the Second World War, the US has based tens of thousands of troops in Japan.

It is the only country outside the US that is home to a US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. Japan is also protected under the US nuclear umbrella.

But US presidential candidate Donald Trump says that should end. The burden on America is too big, and rich countries like Japan need to start paying for their own defence - including nuclear weapons.

So how do Japanese people feel about the prospect of Mr Trump entering the White House?