Power and endurance at Kyrgyzstan's World Nomad Games
Horseback wrestlers, bone throwers and eagle hunters have been displaying their skills at the World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan.
The BBC's Gulnara Kasmambet reports.
08 Sep 2016
