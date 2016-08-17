Video

Olympic diver He Zi has said her feelings were "complicated" when fellow Chinese diver Qin Kai proposed to her after she won a silver medal.

He, 25, had come second in the 3m women's springboard final when Qin, 30, dropped to one knee to pop the big question.

The pair had the crowd at the Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre in raptures during what seemed like a painful wait for an answer from He.

She accepted Qin's proposal and the pair embraced to a huge ovation.