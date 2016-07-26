Woman holds Soviet passport
Video

What's life like for Tajikistan's stateless?

Twenty-five years on from the collapse of the Soviet Union, many in the Central Asian nation of Tajikistan still hold Soviet passports.

They are considered to be stateless, and lack access to many basic services.

The BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov visited Shahrituz district, near the border with Afghanistan, which has one of the highest registered numbers of stateless people in the country.

