Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What's life like for Tajikistan's stateless?
Twenty-five years on from the collapse of the Soviet Union, many in the Central Asian nation of Tajikistan still hold Soviet passports.
They are considered to be stateless, and lack access to many basic services.
The BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov visited Shahrituz district, near the border with Afghanistan, which has one of the highest registered numbers of stateless people in the country.
-
26 Jul 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window