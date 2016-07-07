Media player
Qandeel Baloch: Pakistani social media celebrity defies threats
Qandeel Baloch, 25, is Pakistan's first social media celebrity.
In a country where women are told to stay indoors and many cannot freely choose who they marry, she promotes her upfront version of sexualised femininity online.
Qandeel Baloch is regularly trolled but people keep watching her videos. Does she expose a double standard in Pakistani society?
Reporting by Amber Shamsi, Filming/Editing by Noman Khan
07 Jul 2016
