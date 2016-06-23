Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Afghan interpreters 'betrayed' by UK and US
The Taliban in Afghanistan are targeting frontline interpreters who worked with British and US forces.
Many of these translators have reached out to the governments of the UK and the US for help but say they have been rejected.
The BBC's Sana Safi speaks to two former interpreters - the first made it all the way to Coventry in the UK only to be told he had to leave the country.
-
23 Jun 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window