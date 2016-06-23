Afghan interpreter
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Afghan interpreters 'betrayed' by UK and US

The Taliban in Afghanistan are targeting frontline interpreters who worked with British and US forces.

Many of these translators have reached out to the governments of the UK and the US for help but say they have been rejected.

The BBC's Sana Safi speaks to two former interpreters - the first made it all the way to Coventry in the UK only to be told he had to leave the country.

  • 23 Jun 2016
Go to next video: Afghan interpreters to get UK visas