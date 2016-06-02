Burhanuddin ZR
Indonesia 1965 killings: 'I killed too many to count'

Burhanuddin ZR was one of those who took part in a killing spree in Indonesia in 1965.

An estimated 500,000 people suspected of being communist sympathisers died.

Now after 50 years, the Indonesian government is going to investigate one of the worst massacres of the 20th Century.

Produced by Rebecca Henschke

  • 02 Jun 2016